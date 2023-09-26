'A horror story:' The 1968 murders of Dianne Bill and Carol Mayers

Sep. 26—GRAND FORKS — Two young women were found dead inside a Grand Forks apartment on Nov. 27, 1968. Within 12 hours, a local cab driver was arrested for their murders.

Dianne Patricia Bill, 18, had recently moved to Grand Forks after graduating from Larimore High School. She and Carol Jean Mayers, 25, worked together at the Golden Hour, a local restaurant.

That November morning, Bill's parents — Vivian Bill and Lawrence Bill — became concerned after receiving a call from the Golden Hour. Their daughter didn't show up for work that morning, or the day before.

The couple didn't find their daughter at her 619 N. Fifth St. residence, so they decided to check Mayers' apartment. Mayers lived in an upstairs unit at the Hampton Apartments, located at 624 Fifth Ave. N.

When the Bills arrived, they noticed Mayers' front door was ajar — and damaged. The casing was splintered and the lock plate had been pulled out, according to court documents.

Mayers and Bill's bloodied bodies were found lying on Mayers' bed. They had both been strangled.

"It's a horror story," said Lawrence Bill Jr., Dianne Bill's brother.

Mayers was found nude and Bill was partially clothed. There was no evidence of sexual violence, however, according to Judge A. C. Bakken's notes, this was not conclusive due to the amount of time that lapsed before the women's bodies were found.

Law enforcement immediately began to investigate, interviewing people with connections to the victims. Police quickly focused on James LeRoy Iverson, a local cab driver with three burglary convictions.

Iverson, 29, said he knew both women and gave them rides to work sometimes. He told police he'd last visited Mayers' residence two days before the women's bodies were discovered.

At Mayers' apartment, a local kennel operator gave her bloodhound a pillowcase to track. He followed a brief trail and lost it in the alley. When the bloodhound was brought to the police station, he followed the scent straight to Iverson, according to court documents.

Afterwards, an officer brought Iverson home, where he changed clothes before heading to the Uptown Bar and bowling alley. It was during Iverson's second round that the state's attorney and a detective approached him. They'd heard Iverson had scratches on his neck, hand and body.

After observing the scratches for themselves, they arrested Iverson for murdering Bill and Mayers.

On April 21, 1969, Iverson's first-degree murder trial began — Grand Forks' first in 30 years. The courtroom was packed.

Around 70 potential jurors were called during two-and-a-half days of jury selection.

Over the next six-and-a-half days, numerous people testified, and both the state and defense made their arguments. The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for around seven hours on May 2, reaching a verdict around 11:30 p.m.

Iverson was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Bill and second-degree murder of Mayers.

"It was an unusual midnight finale to one of the strangest homicide cases in Grand Forks history, and one of the most shocking," the Herald reported.

Sam Rubin, Iverson's attorney, was troubled by the unusual verdict. He believed Iverson should've been found not guilty, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder or guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.

North Dakota no longer charges murder by degrees but, at the time, there was just one distinction between the two. Both charges are for intentional, malicious killings, but only first-degree murder is premeditated.

Perhaps the jury believed Iverson didn't plan to kill Mayers. But, after he had, he began planning for his next victim and awaited her arrival.

During trial, the prosecution outlined what they believed happened — though Iverson never verified the account. At most, Iverson acquiesced he must have done it, but doesn't remember anything due to an alcoholic blackout.

Iverson said he left McGuire's Bar around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1969. All he remembers after that is waking up in his car.

The prosecution believed Iverson left the bar around 1 a.m. on Nov. 26, went to Mayers' apartment and "shook the door until chips of paint and plaster fell on the floor," according to archival Herald coverage. Once Mayer let Iverson inside, he killed her.

In the early morning, Bill arrived, presumably to meet up with Mayers before their shifts at the Golden Hour. When Bill entered the apartment, Iverson killed her, too.

"She was too good of a person," Lawrence Bill. Jr said of his sister. "She had no business walking into that apartment, but she couldn't (leave). She had to try to help her coworker and friend out, and got killed for it."

Rubin accused law enforcement of acting hastily in Iverson's case, "because the public demanded it," according to archival Herald coverage.

He argued there were additional leads that pointed to other suspects, but they were never pursued. Rubin believed the killer was still at large, and he wasn't the only one.

Within a year or so after Iverson's conviction, a young woman came forward. She believed her brother was involved in Mayers' and Bill's deaths. They'd lived across the alley from Mayers' apartment, and her brother frequently snuck out the window at night. He was well-acquainted with Mayers and Bill, according to Grand Forks Police records.

The young woman said, in the early morning hours after the women's deaths, she saw her brother with blood on his clothes. He was upset, and seemed disturbed, she said.

Though the woman felt certain her brother was involved, law enforcement was unconvinced. The only other documentation about this possible lead is from 1986. After the reporting party died, her friends brought the information to the police once more. Nothing seemed to come of it.

Since there were no witnesses to the crime, the prosecution's case relied solely on various pieces of circumstantial evidence — evidence Rubin considered flimsy.

Two fingerprints taken from Mayers' door were identified as Iverson's, but an analyst testified that it's impossible to know how long the prints were there. Mayers and Iverson knew each other; he told police he'd been at her apartment on more than one occasion during the month leading up to her death.

One of Bill's hairs was found on Iverson's pants.

There were blood stains on a handkerchief and a pair of Iverson's pants. Blood stains on the pants matched Bill and Mayers' blood types, which were A and B, respectively. Blood on the handkerchief also matched one of the victims. Iverson, as well as both of his parents, were also blood type A.

At the time, it was impossible to tell how old the blood stains were. Dr. Walter A. Wasdahl, chairman of UND's pathology department, testified that contamination and exposure can make dried blood appear to be a different blood type than it actually is.

"In this day and age, it would have been cut and dry," Lawrence Bill Jr. said.

On May 9, 1969, Iverson was sentenced to life imprisonment for Bill's murder and 25-30 years for Mayers'. The sentences were to be served concurrently.

Iverson requested a new trial, but was denied on the local, state and — after a lengthy evidentiary hearing — federal level. Over the years, though, he received a number of sentence reductions. From life, to 99 years, to 95, to 93, to 90, and so on.

He was denied parole 10 times before being released in 2009. At 70 years old, he'd served more than 40 years in prison, making him North Dakota's longest-serving inmate at the time. He died around seven years later.

Though Iverson spent more time behind bars than free, for some, it still wasn't enough.

"It comes up too often, people feeling sorry for the murderer," Lawrence Bill Jr. said. "He walked free. He got away with it."