Horry County bus driver closes child’s arm in door, then drives in reverse. He was arrested

A former Horry County Schools bus driver was arrested after closing a child’s arm in the bus doors and then driving in reverse.

Thomas Interlandi, 68, of Conway was charged Sept. 14 by Horry County Police with unlawfully placing a child at risk of or cause harm, an arrest warrant says.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 on March Road in Conway. The victim was about to get off the bus when she noticed a dog and retreated back to the bus, an incident report said.

The report said that the driver then shut the victim’s arm in the door and proceeded to move the school bus.

The defendant “clearly observed the victim’s arm closed in the door and drove the bus in reverse to the previous stop,” the warrant said. The incident was observed on a school bus recording.

The victim had bruising from the incident, the report said.

Interlandi’s employment with Horry County Schools ended on Aug. 29, according to spokesperson Lisa Bourcier by email. She confirmed Wednesday that it was because of the incident.