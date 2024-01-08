Horry County closings and event cancellations due to expected strong storm Tuesday

Tuesday’s storm is predicted to bring heavy rain, flooding and high winds with gusts up to 55 mph to the Myrtle Beach area, according to the National Weather Service.

That could mean some in Horry County will postpone plans or cancel events in preparation for the severe weather.

Horry schools closed on Tuesday

Updated 11:23 a.m.

Horry County Schools will be closed but will operate with an eLearning day for all students, according to a release Monday from the school system.

In addition, all extracurricular competitions scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled, the release said.

The eLearning day will not have to be made up, the release said.

Myrtle Beach after-school programs canceled

Updated 12:33 p.m.

Myrtle Beach’s after-school programs are canceled for Tuesday at Pepper Geddings and Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, according to a Facebook post from the city of Myrtle Beach.

Youth sports basketball and Marlins swim team practice also are canceled. After-school programs are scheduled to resume Wednesday, assuming Horry County Schools reopen.

Conway fitness center closed

Updated 12:37 p.m.

Conway Sports and Fitness Center will be closed Tuesday, according to a Conway Parks and Recreation social media post

All youth sports are canceled as well. Swim lessons starting Tuesday will be rescheduled to Jan. 30.

Conway city offices closed

Updated 1:19 p.m.

City of Conway offices, buildings and facilities will be closed Tuesday.

Public safety and emergency staff will still monitor the weather and respond to calls as long as weather conditions allow, according to a social media post.

Solid Waste collection routes for this week, beginning Tuesday, will be collected one day later than the normal schedule. (Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday, Wednesday routes will be collected on Thursday, Thursday routes will be collected on Friday, and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday.)

Horry-Georgetown college to operate remote

Updated 1:26 p.m.

Horry-Georgetown Technical College will operate remotely Tuesday with all services and instruction being offered online, according to the college’s social media post.

Students will not report to clinicals, internships, or any other type of in-person instructional activities, nor federal work study positions.

HGTC will resume normal operations on Wednesday unless notified otherwise.

Georgetown County schools closed

Updated 11:48 a.m.

Georgetown County Schools will be closed Tuesday and there will be no eLearning, according to the Georgetown and Beyond News.

The district’s schools and facilities will be closed.

All school activities, including athletic events and practices, scheduled for Tuesday are also canceled or postponed.