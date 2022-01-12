Horry County Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Conway earlier this week

A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in Conway on Monday evening, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Thomas Jordan was killed while standing with friends in the roadway in the 3400 block of Wesley Drive at 7:25 p.m., the coroner’s office stated. Jordan lived in that area.

Horry County police investigated the incident.

Jordan was found with a witness in a yard, according to police.

No arrests have been announced in the case.