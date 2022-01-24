Horry County Coroner’s Office identifies woman fatally shot near Longs

A coroner has identified the 21-year-old woman fatally shot near Longs on Sunday.

De-Erica Fisher died from gunshot wounds at the scene of the shooting at the intersection of Highway 9 and Pine Needle Drive about 1:30 p.m., according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the incident.

One person has been taken into custody, police say, though their name has not been released.