Horry County Council revokes its approval for new location of crowded animal shelter

Horry County Council reversed Tuesday a resolution stating its support for the Grand Strand Humane Society to build on land donated by Santee Cooper, according to WPDE.

In November, Santee Cooper donated a land lease to the Grand Strand Humane Society to build a new facility. The land is located off Highway 17 near the Coastal Grand Mall. Originally, Horry County Council showed support for this donation but has since reversed its decision.

Council members said they did not realize how close the land is to a neighborhood, adding that since the show of support in November, neighbors have complained to council members about the location, according to the WPDE news report. The land agreement is awaiting approval from South Carolina Joint Bond Review Committee.

This is the second location the Grand Strand Humane Society has chosen for a new facility. This summer, the animal shelter withdrew its zoning application for a location along River Oaks Drive after neighbors expressed it was too close to a residential area, The Sun News reported.

The Grand Strand Humane Society wants to build a larger facility as the organization has outgrown its current building.