Horry County grandmother’s alleged killer convicted, probable prison sentence pending

The man charged with the death of 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington of Horry County, South Carolina was convicted in court Wednesday, according to a release from the solicitor’s office.

29-year-old Dominique Brand of Marion was convicted of kidnapping and killing Elvington, a grandmother, on March 28, 2021. He has been held in federal custody since his arrest on March 31, 2021.

Brand has been “convicted of kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder,” read the release.

Brand’s prison sentence has not yet been determined, but according to the release, he could receive a life sentence without the possibility of parole, or even death.

He was said to have “entered the home of Mary Ann Elvington in the Nichols community of Horry County. Brand forced the 80-year-old to drive him in her 2012 Buick Lacrosse to Lake Waccamaw, N.C., and then to Lakeview, S.C. Brand then shot and killed the retired school teacher behind an abandoned grocery store at the Zion Crossroad in Marion County. Brand took Elvington’s vehicle and abandoned it in a wooded area behind a nightclub in Marion,” according to the release.