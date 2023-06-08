Horry County inmate who died in cell had been booked into jail hours before her death

An Horry County inmate who died while at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday had been booked into the jail hours before her death.

Crystal Dawn Page, 41, was booked into the detention center at 11:17 p.m. June 4 after being arrested by Myrtle Beach Police on charges of public disorderly/public intoxication and drugs, according to online booking records.

Page did not have an address listed, and it appears that she may be have been homeless. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Page as living in Horry County in a release sent Wednesday evening.

Myrtle Beach Police officers responded to 3301 Robert Grissom Parkway at 7:56 p.m. June 4 on a report of trespassing, according to an arrest warrant.

Page was seen stumbling into the roadway near the property. An officer found that Page had a black bag that contained a brown powder-like substance, the warrant says. The powder tested positive for fentynal.

According to the warrant, Page also had been arrested on a drug charge in 2016.

Page was found unresponsive in her cell Monday and was transported to Conway Medical Center where she died at 3:24 p.m., the coroner’s release said. An autopsy is scheduled this week.

Horry County Police Department is investigating, according to the coroner’s office.

An officer observed Page in a cell at 2:15 p.m., according to a press release Tuesday from the Horry County Sheriff’s Department.

The officer alerted staff medical personnel, and responding officers and medical staff initiated life-saving measures, according to the release.

EMS assumed care when they arrived and transported Page to Conway Medical Center. A short time later, she was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. No foul play is detected, the release said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, SLED, was contacted and responded to the detention center in accordance with detention center protocol, the sheriff’s department release said. SLED is conducting an inquiry into the incident.