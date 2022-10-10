Horry County man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach Councilman

An Horry County man is accused of shooting and killing three family members in Richland County and Horry County, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, was taken into custody after officers were called to a home around 4:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of Highway 319 outside of Conway for a death investigation, where 52-year-old Natasha Steven’s body was discovered.

An investigation determined that her death was a homicide. The coroner’s office believes that Stevens died earlier in the day.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Richland County Sherriff’s Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Greensprings Drive outside of Columbia for a welfare check. Deputies found two dead with gunshot wounds. The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims as Gloria Dewitt and James Dewitt II, both 52, of Columbia.

James Dewitt II was an Atlantic Beach town councilman for a year, and split time between Atlantic Beach and Columbia, according to a WMBF News article.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Horry County Police Department are working together on the investigation, which is ongoing.

Dewitt is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County.