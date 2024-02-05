Horry County man allegedly gave woman THC gummy before sleeping with her, report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly giving a woman a THC gummy before sleeping with her, according to arrest documents obtained by News13.

Robert Michael Cook of Conway has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to online jail records. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday and was released on Saturday on a $25,000 bond.

Horry County police responded to Conway Medical Center on Dec. 9 at about 10:10 p.m. for a sexual assault, according to an incident report.

Cook and a woman ordered a pizza together at about 2:30 p.m. the same day at a home in the Conway area, according to the report. When the pizza arrived, Cook then allegedly gave the woman a CBD gummy before they started eating, but did not tell her the gummy had THC in it.

Shortly after, the woman said she felt sleepy, was very confused and dizzy and had no control over her body, the report said. Cook then allegedly had sex with her.

The woman was then taken to Conway Medical Center after she told police she was dizzy, according to the report.

No other information was immediately available.

Caleb is a digital producer at News13.

