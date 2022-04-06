Horry County man arrested after dogs found dead, abused on his property, police say

A Longs man has been arrested and faces animal cruelty charges after five dogs were found dead in his care, police said Tuesday.

Henry Mumford, 25, also faces charges for stolen property more than $2,000 and a stolen firearm after a search on a home on Kids Lane, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Four other dogs that were “emaciated and severely dehydrated” were found on the property without access to food, water, or adequate shelter, the release stated. It said the animals were taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center for immediate care.

The Humane Society of the United States will pay for the deceased dog’s bone scans, which could serve as evidence in court.