Horry County man charged with criminal sexual misconduct of a minor

An Aynor man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after exposing himself twice in front of a minor, police records show.

Authorities said Justin Markante, 38, exposed himself to arouse himself and the minor, WBTW-TV reported.

He also inappropriately touched the minor during a second interaction, police said.

Markante was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sept. 7. Online booking records show he was still incarcerated as of Sunday.