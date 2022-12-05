An Horry County man has been indicted for child sex abuse, producing child porn

Formal charges have been brought against a Little River man who has been accused of producing child pornography and sexually coercing a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of South Carolina.

A federal grand jury in Florence returned an indictment against James Moss, Jr., a Monday news release from U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs states.

From April 20 until April 23, the 37-year-old “persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor victim to engage in prostitution and the production of child pornography,” according to the indictment.

Moss is accused of also producing child pornography during that time.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Horry County Police Department worked together on the investigation, according to the release.

Moss is awaiting a detention hearing.

He could face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.