Horry County police investigate shooting involving two in Carolina Forest area

Horry County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Carolina Forest area about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police responded to an incident near Birnamwood Court in the Avalon community. On the way, they received reports of a shooting at the location, according to a Twitter post by Horry County Police Department.

Residents in the area were told to go inside immediately and stay inside. Those driving in the area were asked to use alternative routes.

When officers arrived, they found an injured person and began searching for the suspect, police said. The suspect, also injured, was found nearby.

Both people were transported to the hospital.

Police said there was no additional threat to the community.

No additional details were available. Horry County Fire Rescue also responded.