Horry County Police investigating New Year’s Eve incident near Little River bar

Horry County Police are investigating an incident that occurred New Year’s Eve in a Little River shopping plaza.

Police responded to Waterway Plaza off of Highway 9 about 11:12 p.m. Dec. 31, according to a Facebook post.

It is unclear what police are investigating, but photos show officers gathered outside the Drinking Class Sports Bar and Grill.

Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the incident, according to police.

People are asked to report any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story.