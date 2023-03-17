Horry County police open death investigation after woman found dead, naked on porch of home

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the death of an elderly woman who was found naked on the porch outside her home on Highway 814.

The coroner’s office said Friday that it would not release the woman’s identity or any details of the death until an autopsy is completed.

On Thursday, Horry County police were called to the scene in reference to a possible death, according to an incident report.

The body was covered with a blanket due to the location and being naked, the report says. The blanket was covered in feces.

While conducting a security sweep of the home, officers found cockroaches covering the ceilings, trash and feces covering the kitchen. Deceased animals were found inside and outside the residence, the report says.

According to the arrest warrant, 16 deceased animals were found, as well as animal cages. Children also were living inside the home.

Krystal Pinkowski, 31, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested at the scene on animal cruelty charges, as well as three pending unlawful conduct towards a child warrants.

She remains booked at J Reuben Long Detention Center, according to the bookings website.