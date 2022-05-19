Horry County Police owe victim of former detective Allen Large $2 million, jury rules

The final civil case involving a purported victim of former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large came to a close Wednesday with a $2 million jury verdict.

Large, who was fired in 2015 after a 27-year career with department, was indicted on five counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly coercing victims to engage with him in sexual situations. But he died in 2018 before those charges reached trial.

The jury unanimously found in favor of Jane Doe 3 — one of five anonymous victims to file civil suits related to Large’s actions — on six counts of negligence by the department and a constitutional claim against former Chief Saundra Rhodes, according to their verdict.

The $2 million in damages from HCPD is more than twice as much as the other four victims received combined.

Jane Doe’s 1, 2 and 5 all reached settlements with the county for a combined $387,000, according to previous Sun News reporting. Jane Doe 4 was awarded $500,000 by a jury earlier this month.

The jury also awarded Doe 3 $1,000 in punitive damages by Rhodes, according to the verdict, while finding in favor of Scott Rutherford, a former HCPD deputy chief who was also a defendant in the case.

Large was first assigned to serve as a victim advocate for Doe 3 in 1996 after she reported her then-husband for criminal domestic violence, according to her complaint. That husband later shot her five times in 1998, and the department again assigned Large to her case.

She left the area but returned in 2003 and in 2015 reported domestic violence with her new husband. Large investigated and coerced the victim to participate in nude catfighting videos, the filing states.