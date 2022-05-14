These Horry County restaurants received low inspection scores

Four Horry County restaurants received low scores due to employees not washing their hands and evidence of roaches and rodents, inspection reports show.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control conducts inspections every month and scores establishments based on their practices.

Here are the lowest scores from May 1 through May 5:

Pirate Cove, on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, scored a 80% or “C” during a follow up inspection on May 5.

Inspectors documented employee hand sinks without soap and paper towels, according to a DHEC report. It noted that employees were thawing out chicken in a three-compartment sink, which was also being used to wash dishes.

Inspectors also found black slime on the inside of the ice machine

The restaurant was using residential bug spray in the establishment, inspectors said, adding there was a presence of rodents and rodent droppings.

The establishment’s front door and kitchen doors were propped open, and there wasn’t any protection against flies, according to inspectors. They also observed grease build up on the mop sink basin and fryers.

A reporter with The Sun News was not able to reach a manager at the restaurant as of Wednesday afternoon.

Another inspection will be within 10 days of the follow up appointment.

Bob Evans, on Waccamaw Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, scored a 78% or “B” during a routine inspection on May 2.

Inspectors noted that an employee’s drink was stored on a prep table.

A liquid egg container placed on a work table spilled over into drawers and some diced tomatoes, according to a report. It stated there was mildew on the top of holding units on the cook line.

Inspectors documented that some foods were not properly dated.

A manager with the establishment declined to comment on the report Wednesday afternoon.

A follow up inspection will be within 10 days of the routine check up.

Island Bar & Grill, on Glenns Bay in Surfside Beach, scored a 82% or “B” during a routine inspection on May 2.

Story continues

A report stated the restaurant has holes in walls, disrupted ceiling tiles and a damaged floor tiles near the sink.

Inspectors documented splash on walls and build up on floors and under equipment.

There was also a roach crawling on the floor, inspectors found.

The establishment also lost points due to improper thawing methods and cold holding temperatures, according to the report.

A manager was not immediately available to comment Wednesday afternoon.

A follow up inspection will be within 10 days of the routine check up.

TGI Fridays, on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach, scored a 81% or “B” during a routine inspection on May 4.

Inspectors found that there were not any paper towels available at the employee sinks, according to a DHEC report. It stated the restaurant lost points due to insufficient cleaning methods.

The inside of the ice machines had black slime and mildew on them, inspectors noted.

Chemical sprays were also observed near pitchers of tea, and kitchen utensils were being stored improperly.

There was to go containers placed on the floor of a storage room, according to the report.

Inspectors documented floor drains that were soiled with debris, and one didn’t work. Floor tiles were also cracked throughout the establishment.

A manager at the restaurant declined to comment Wednesday afternoon.

A follow up inspection will be within 10 days of the routine inspection.