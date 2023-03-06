Horry County Schools basketball coach removed after alleged altercation with student

A Myrtle Beach area boys basketball coach has been removed from the position after an alleged altercation with a student.

Chris Tibbits, who remains a social studies teacher at St. James High School, was accused of poking a student in the chest and spitting on them on Feb. 20, according to an incident report obtained by The Post and Courier.

After an investigation by Horry County Police Department that included video footage and interviews, an officer determined the confrontation was verbal and not physical, the report states.

“Due to it only being a verbal confrontation, the school will conduct its own internal investigation in the matter,” according to the report obtained by the Post.

A call to Horry County Schools was not immediately returned Monday.