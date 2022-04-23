🌱 Horry County Schools Suing Juul + Conway Bridge Repairs Start Soon

Happy Sunday, people of the Grand Strand! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Myrtle Beach today, April 24, 2022.

A peek at Sunday's summer-like weather:

Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 76 Low: 61.

Here are the top five stories today in Myrtle Beach:

Horry County Schools has filed a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker, Juul, citing increased use of vaping products among minors. The lawsuit spells out multiple counts against Juul including the violation of a public nuisance law, violations of the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act, negligence, gross negligence, and violation of the South Carolina Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices. The school district is seeking damages, and wants the company to cease being a "public nuisance". The CDC says a single Juul pod contains as much nicotine as 20 packs of tobacco cigarettes, and that there are cancer-causing chemicals in the product as well as toxic metals. (wpde.com) Horry-Georgetown Technical College revealed renovations at its Grand Strand campus on Friday during a dedication ceremony. The renovations began in the summer of 2020, and cost about $8.4 million. The former gym, library, and paralegal studies courtroom were renovated, as well as another building where the HGTC Foundation is located. The Hemlock Avenue campus in Myrtle Beach is now the largest of the college's three campuses. (WMBF) As South Carolina's ban on squatted trucks gets closer to becoming a law, some of the Carolina Squat hobbyists say they are being bullied by others. Myrtle Beach's chief of police, Amy Prock, went to Columbia last week to support the bill that received unanimous approval from the House Labor Commerce and Industry Subcommittee, and is likely to be passed by the General Assembly. Meanwhile, some Squat vehicle owners report that their vehicles have been keyed, they've been bullied, and they feel they have a bad reputation because of a hobby they enjoy. Law enforcement officials say the modification is dangerous. The bill needs to pass one more house committee before it reaches the house floor. (WBTW) (wpde.com) The North Myrtle Beach Oyster Reef Restoration project is in need of volunteers for this Wednesday and Thursday's reef build. Wednesday, April 27, volunteers will build part of a reef, and on Thursday, April 28, they will place the reef onto another one created last year in Hog Inlet. The oyster population is diminishing because they require replacement and repopulation by way of returning their shells to the marine environment. The entire salt marsh ecosystem can potentially be lost if the oysters are not restored, and that means the oyster shells need to be recycled correctly. (WBTW) Volunteer information & oyster reef restoration schedule for April 27 and 28: (nmb.us) SCDOT has announced that it is getting ready to repair the Conway Bridge after debris had been reported to have fallen onto Conway Riverwalk recently. SCDOT says the bridge is safe, there was no structural damage, and that the falling debris came from a cornerstone which is a cosmetic piece of bridge that deteriorates over time. Repairs are expected to start in May, and the entire structure will be inspected to look for signs of damage or degradation. (wpde.com)

Myrtle Beach pic of the day:

Sunday's pic of the day comes to us from Dee Becker, who snapped this photo of a praying mantis on her newly-installed fence. Dee says they watched each other for quite some time, and then she asked him for sun... after about three minutes, the sun came out! If you've never interacted with a praying mantis before (I have) it's a pretty cool experience. They are extraordinary creatures. They have features described as "humanoid", long forelegs that fold up making it look as if they are "praying", and they have a flexible joint between the head and prothorax that enables them to turn their heads an amazing 180 degrees! Thanks for the pic, Dee!

Today in Myrtle Beach:

From my notebook:

News13's Pet of the Weekend is Willis , a 2-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed dog that came to Grand Strand Humane Society as a stray about six months ago. Willis will do anything for a cookie , and is engaged in ongoing training by the staff at GSHS. To adopt Willis, contact Grand Strand Humane Society or fill out an adoption application online. (WBTW)

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach: We are grateful to have such a dedicated group of dog walkers who devote their whole hearts to our pups! There is a special bond between the walkers and our dogs , which contributes to finding the perfect forever homes. Thank you for the unconditional love you give each dog! (Facebook)

Another event that was absent for two years because of COVID is back. The 10th annual Socastee Heritage Festival is happening this coming Saturday, April 30 . The festival begins at the Sarvis House, and Dick Pond Road will be closed during the event . Foot traffic will be allowed on the Socastee Swing Bridge. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it's free! (MyHorryNews.com)

Horry County Schools: High school students! The 3rd annual Summer Job Fair, hosted by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Horry County Schools will be held on Sat. April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Myrtle Beach High School. Come out and meet with employers throughout the Grand Strand area that are hiring. (Facebook)

Thirty-six volunteers turned up to help clean up litter in Myrtle Beach for Earth Day as part of the Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful kick-off event. More than 20 bags of litter were collected from Withers Swash Park and Broadway Street . There are more volunteer clean-up events happening regularly , so check out the Keep MB Beautiful website. (WBTW)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Market Common: I want to thank everyone who has donated furniture, appliances, clothes, sheets, blankets, etc to Grace Women in Recovery. - The Grace house is almost complete and it’s beautiful because of all of your donations. Thank you for supporting our mission, to serve others with love. (Nextdoor)





That's it for Sunday, everyone. I'll see you Monday morning, for another edition of the Myrtle Beach Daily!

— Kathy Mandell

About me: The best decision I ever made was relocating to the Myrtle Beach area from New England a few years ago, with my three dogs and three cats. I enjoy dogs, cats, road trips, photography, writing, vegetarian food, live music, bicycling and above all my daily walks on the beaches in and around the Grand Strand.

This article originally appeared on the Myrtle Beach Patch