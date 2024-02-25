Horry County second highest in state for ballots cast in South Carolina GOP primary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Voters in South Carolina’s fastest growing county cast more ballots than anywhere else in the state besides Greenville County, according to unofficial results from Saturday’s GOP primary contest.

State Election Commission data shows 71,858 ballots were cast in Horry County, trailing only Greenville County’s 94,953.

Overall, former president Donald Trump sailed past his one-time U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, taking 59.7% of the vote to her 39.5%.

Half of South Carolina’s 46 counties saw turnout of at least 20%, with McCormick, Oconee and Pickens all topping 30%.

Horry County’s total turnout of 28.8% was higher than figures from 2016, the last time Republicans had a competitive presidential primary in the state.

Statewide turnout was 23.3%, with 756,922 ballots cast.

Georgetown County’s turnout for this year’s primary was virtually identical to Horry, although far fewer ballots were cast: 13,345.

Here’s a look at turnout from other counties across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

Darlington County, 19.1% total voter turnout, 7,655 ballots cast

Dillon County, 14.6% total voter turnout, 2,398 ballots cast

Florence County, 18.5% total voter turnout, 14,796 ballots cast

Marion County, 12.7% total voter turnout, 2,473 ballots cast

Marlboro County, 11.5% total voter turnout, 1,716 ballots cast

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

