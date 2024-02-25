Horry County sees 27% turnout for Republican primaries

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sandy Martin, the Horry County elections chief says more than 70,000 voters cast their ballot for the Republican primary on Saturday. That’s about a 27% turnout.

“Well, I expect Trump will win, the question is by how much,” Dr. David White, a Francis Marion University political science professor, said.

Around 256,000 people are registered to vote in Horry County. But more than 45,000 voted in Saturday’s Republican primary.

The Democratic primary on the other hand, saw about a 4% turnout.

White says he sees former President Donald Trump winning by at least 60%.

“I mean he’s able to excite people and they’ll come out in the general election that’s what Nikki Haley’s up against,” White said.

White says it’s the competition that drove people out to the polls.

Nikki Haley served as South Carolina’s governor until 2017 when she became and a UN ambassador.

White says because so many people have moved to South Carolina since then, that most likely won’t be what puts her ahead.

White says through campaigning, there’s one thing candidates use to help them win, getting voters excited.

“You’re trying to mobilize voters; you’re trying to get people to the polls, and we’ve had early voting since last Monday,” White said.

Martin said about 25,000 people voted early in Horry County.

News13 stopped by a few polling locations in Socastee and Myrtle Beach around 5 p.m. who each reported a turnout between 400 to 600 people.

A few voters said this election was very important for them to participate in.

They say immigration and the economy were some of the issues that brought them out to the polls.

“It wasn’t hard, but it wasn’t an easy decision,” Karen Nastelli, an Horry County voter, said. “I’m just trying to figure out which candidate, I like two of them, who’s the strongest candidate and who do we need to go for because I think the immigration is huge.”

This year’s primary turnout beats 2016’s numbers by three percent where it was 24 and a half percent.

