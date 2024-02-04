Horry County sees low voter turnout for Democratic primaries

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some polling locations across Horry County saw low voter turnout for Saturday’s Democratic primary.

Dr. David White, a professor at Francis Marion University, says he expected President Joe Biden to win by a lot in South Carolina. He also said he wouldn’t be surprised by low voter turnout because Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips don’t have what he says is the “name recognition” against President Biden.

‘I think history suggests you need more competition to get more people out,” White said.

The Horry County Registration and Election office told News13 just before polls closed at 7 p.m. almost 4,000 Horry County residents cast their vote. It also said more than 2,000 residents voted early.

More than 250,000 Horry County residents are registered to vote, according to SC Votes.

Garry and Larry Cook talked about why it was important for them to come out and vote.

“If you don’t vote then you’re accepting what everybody else thinks whether you agree with them or not,” he said.

White says competition is what drives voters out to the polls.

He says combined with South Carolina not having a party voting affiliation rule, this might lead usual Democratic voters to vote in the Republican primary instead.

‘They know Joe Biden’s going to win and they don’t want Donald Trump to become president,” White said. “Right so this is a way to show discontent with Donald Trump.”

White says it’s what a lot of academics call a “strategic vote.” What’s going to make your vote matter more.

Many polling locations said they had hoped for a bigger turnout. The poll clerk at the Socastee Library said by the afternoon, only 44 people came out to vote.

White says he predicted Biden would get a majority of votes.

“Maybe 25% you know vote for someone, but I think that’s high though,” White said. “I think Biden should get over 80%.”

SC Votes reported as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, in Horry County, 95% voted for President Biden, 2% for Dean Phillips and 2% for Marianne Williamson.

The Republican primary is on Saturday, Jan. 24th.

* * *

Adrianna Lawrence is a multimedia journalist at News13. Adrianna is originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and joined the News13 team in June 2023 after graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in May 2023. Keep up with Adrianna on Instagram, Facebook, and X, formerly Twitter. You can also read more of her work, here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.