Horry County store owner arrested for tax evasion, failed to report at least $2 million

An Horry County convenience store owner is accused of tax evasion, failing to report at least $2 million, according to state officials.

South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested Prem Kumar Akkineni, of Myrtle Beach, and charged him with four counts of tax evasion Friday, according to a press release.

According to two arrest warrants, Akkineni, 36, failed to report $2,080,305 between 2018-2021 which resulted in an alleged $166,425 evaded sales tax. The agency stated in the release that Akkineni operated Akkineni LLC, doing business as Short Stop, a convenience store.

If convicted, Akkineni faces a maximum prison sentence of five years or a $10,000 fine for each count.

Akkineni was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, pending a bond hearing.