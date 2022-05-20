Horry County suspect didn’t show up for his trial. Now, he’s been found dead

Taylor Ryan Strode, a man charged with murder after Charles Lawrence, 57, died from gunshot wounds inside an Horry County home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, did not show up for his trial on Monday.

“He was first up on our trial roster. He did not show up and so we asked for a bench warrant,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

The police found Strode deceased when they went to pick him up.

The coroner said that Strode died by suicide, according to Richardson.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255, or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.