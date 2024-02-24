Horry County on track to surpass 2016 South Carolina GOP primary voter turnout

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 50,000 people in Horry County have already cast a ballot in South Carolina’s GOP primary — a pace that nearly ensures turnout higher than 2016 figures.

Horry County elections chief Sandy Martin told News13 that as of 1 p.m. on Saturday, 51,195 votes have been logged — split evenly between early and in-person voting.

Today’s contest between former president Donald Trump and his one-time U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley marks the first competitive GOP primary ballot since 2016. That year, 54,591 people took in the election for a total turnout of 28.8%.

Trump is expected to take Haley’s home state by more than 20 points, but the former South Carolina governor said this week she’s not dropping out of the race.

While Haley is trailing Trump in South Carolina and nationally, polls show her beating Biden in a head-to-head match-up. The Hill’s Decision Desk HQ polling average shows her leading the president by 0.4 percent.

In the run-up to the primary, her campaign has rolled out mobile billboards in South Carolina hitting Trump over his age and calling out his rhetoric on veterans after he made comments about her husband, who is currently deployed. Trump has also taken continued swipes at Haley.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

