Horry County under high-wind warning. Here’s when storm to hit and what to expect Tuesday

A large storm is expected to hit the Myrtle Beach area Tuesday, bringing damaging winds, potential flooding and the threat of tornadoes.

The National Weather Service said the worst of the storm is expected to hit in the afternoon and evening. Residents could see bouts of heavy rainfall and wind speeds of more than 55 mph. A total of 1 to 2 inches of rain is predicted, which will bring low levels of flash flooding and a chance of minor coastal flooding.

A high wind warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday for coastal areas of Horry County, according to the Horry County Emergency Management. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible at times and do not include potentially stronger winds within thunderstorms or tornadoes, the agency said in a social media post.

High profile vehicles, such as a car, truck or SUV that sits higher off the ground than a standard vehicle, should use caution, especially on bridges and overpasses, officials warn.

Bob Bright, a meteorologist with the NWS in Wilmington, said the wind is the main concern. The high wind could could damage trees and power lines, causing power outages.

“Flooding won’t have as big of an impact as the December storm,” Bright said. “Winds could be stronger for longer.”

Several school districts and government offices, including Horry County Schools, which has gone to an eLearning Day, and Horry County government, have already announced closings Tuesday ahead of the storm.

Staying safe

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is advising that all outdoor furniture, lawn decorations and other items should be brought inside. Severe winds could cause them to go flying and become “dangerous projectiles.”

The department also told residents to make sure they have non-perishable foods, water and flashlights in case the power goes out. They also recommended people to charge devices.

If there is a tornado, head to the bottom floor of the building you are in and stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are in a vehicle or mobile home, try to find shelter. If that’s not possible, it is recommended to lay on the ground in a ditch with your hands over your head.

The NWS advises people to not walk or drive through floodwater. At 6 inches, floodwater can knock people down and at 12 inches, rushing floodwater can carry away a car. If you must leave, drive slowly with your headlights on and leave twice as much space as normal in between your car and the one in front of you, according to the Automobile Association.

This is a developing story. Check back with The Sun News for storm updates.