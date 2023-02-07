Horry man faces child abuse charges for allegedly restraining, burning child, report says

A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested after police said he burned a child during a January incident, according to police reports.

Malaki Breaux is accused of pressing a hot iron on the victim’s chest and abdomen while sitting on him to restrain his movements, the arrest warrants state.

Breaux did not treat the victim’s burns, police reported. The child suffered severe burns, and Breaux did not attempt to treat them, police reported.

“The defendant’s actions did place the child at unreasonable risk of harm, affecting the child’s physical and mental health,” according to the warrants.

The child identified Breaux as the person responsible for his injuries. It is not clear what the child’s relationship is with the accused man.

Breaux has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child.

The 41-year-old man was arrested Feb. 3 and is incarcerated at J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday, according to online booking records.

His bail totals $15,000.