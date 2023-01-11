Horry man sentenced after he was convicted of multiple drug charges
A judge has sentenced a Longs man to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three drug charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s Office.
Tabias Goodman was convicted of the distribution of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, Monday’s news release states.
The judge’s Jan. 4 sentencing following a months-long investigation by the Horry County Police Department.
The Narcotics and Street Crimes Units began investigating a string of drug sales, drive-by shootings and weapons violations in 2021 near Loris, Longs and Flag Patch, according to a March news release.
Police previously said they recovered dozens of drugs and illegally owned firearms.
The 33-year-old had been charged with the following:
Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, 3rd or subsequent
Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Trafficking cocaine, more than 28 grams, 3rd or subsequent offense
Trafficking heroin, more than 14 grams, 3rd or subsequent offense
Possession of a stolen handgun Possession by certain persons unlawful
Possession of Schedule I-V narcotics
Unlawful carrying of a pistol