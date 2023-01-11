Horry man sentenced after he was convicted of multiple drug charges

A judge has sentenced a Longs man to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three drug charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson’s Office.

Tabias Goodman was convicted of the distribution of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, Monday’s news release states.

The judge’s Jan. 4 sentencing following a months-long investigation by the Horry County Police Department.

The Narcotics and Street Crimes Units began investigating a string of drug sales, drive-by shootings and weapons violations in 2021 near Loris, Longs and Flag Patch, according to a March news release.

Police previously said they recovered dozens of drugs and illegally owned firearms.

The 33-year-old had been charged with the following: