Horry police officers, suspect in traffic stop take cover during early morning shooting

Horry County Police officers were shot at while on a traffic stop in the Loris area early Saturday morning.

When the shooting began, one of the officers and the suspect from the traffic stop took cover behind a patrol vehicle, according to a police report.

The incident happened about 3 a.m. on Highway 9. The report said officers observed a white vehicle traveling westbound while the patrol vehicles were on the shoulder of the highway in the eastbound lanes.

As the vehicle approached, officers heard gunshots, followed by a whizzing sound.

A review of police body cam showed that it was a Dodge Challenger.

Officers notified dispatch that shots were fired at law enforcement. However, because the officer was on a traffic stop with an officer trainee, the officer was unable to leave to pursue the suspect vehicle.

There was no damage to the patrol vehicles or the traffic stop vehicle, the report said. However, an impact from the gunfire could be seen in the ground near the patrol vehicles.

Officers later attempted to locate the vehicle in the area but were unsuccessful, the report said. No arrests were made.