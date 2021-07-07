Horry social worker’s arrest latest in case where baby died, kids drugged, police say

Jenna Farhat
·3 min read

Three people are in jail after a newborn baby died in Conway, including a state social worker assigned to the case.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesperson Tommy Crosby confirmed that a former Horry County social worker is facing charges for mishandling a case of a 3-week-old baby who died at a Conway home in May.

Amanda Marie Sutherland, 29, is charged with creating false documents and lying about completing a child abuse investigation that she never started, according to SLED.

At the time, Sutherland was an investigator with the Horry County Child Protective Services. She was fired on June 4 and was arrested Tuesday morning.

On April 21, Sutherland was tasked with investigating a child abuse case on Sanctuary Boulevard in Conway. She was legally obligated to investigate the case within a 24-hour time frame, according to SLED.

The child died on May 5. Sutherland had not begun the investigation, according to SLED.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the baby’s name nor the cause of death.

Arrests in connection to the baby’s death

Conway police arrived at the house about 2:30 p.m. May 5 and found an unresponsive 3-week-old baby, according to police records.

In the same household, two young girls — a 1- and a 4-year-old — tested positive for drugs.

Danielle Jones, spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Social Services, said there is no reason to believe that Sutherland falsified any other Child Protective Services documents.

“It is always a tragedy when a child dies as a result of a parent’s actions. In the last 5 years, South Carolina has averaged 11 fatalities per year due to trauma inflicted by a caregiver,” Jones wrote in an email to The Sun News.

“DSS has reviewed all the matters assigned to this individual (Sutherland) to determine whether there is reason to believe any falsification of records has occurred in other cases and no further concerns have been identified,” Jones wrote.

Sutherland is the third person who was arrested in connection to the death of the baby at the home on Sanctuary Boulevard. The two caregivers of the three children identified in the abuse case are also in jail.

Heather Lee Hare, 28, is charged with homicide by child abuse and four counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website.

Heather Hare is the mother of all three children, according to her arrest warrants with the Conway Police Department. On May 5, Heather Hare was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where she remains, according to jail records. She has no bond set.

Josh Gordon Hare, 28, was charged with two counts each of unlawful conduct toward a child and unlawful neglect of a child, according to the jail website.

On May 7, Josh Hare was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he remains. His bond is set at $20,000.

The Hares are charged with placing the 1-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl at a risk of harm affecting “the child’s life, physical or mental health, or safety,” according to an incident report from the Conway Police Department.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Self-Proclaimed 'Incel' Accused of Killing 6-Year-Old Neighbor And Hiding Her Body

    The man who allegedly killed a 6-year-old girl and hid her body last year told friends that he was an "incel" and "asexual," according to local police. Friends of Coty Scott Taylor, 30, said that the South Carolina man was “a loner who constantly had a negative outlook on life,” according to investigative findings released by the Cayce Department of Public Safety, and reported by The State. On Feb. 10, 2020, Taylor abducted Faye Marie Swetlik, 6, from her front yard in Cayce, South Carolina, acc

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.

  • Missing Georgia boy’s body found on Florida beach, officials say. ‘A horrible accident’

    “Of course, this is not the outcome we would have wanted.”

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • Former Cop Sentenced To Prison Time For Forcing Teens To Strip To Avoid Arrest

    A former Florida cop is gearing up to serve a decade in prison for forcing a pair of teens to strip naked and run in order to evade arrest after a sentencing hearing last week. Former Miccosukee Police Officer Michael Martinez appeared in court on Thursday, where he was told he will soon begin to serve a 10-year sentence, WSVN in Miami reports. Martinez was convicted of extortion and unlawful compensation in 2019 for forcing two 18-year-olds, Kyle Shoulta and Remy Riley, to strip and then run na

  • Woman Accused Of Plowing Through Ex Boyfriend’s Funeral Now Charged With Vandalizing Jesus Statue

    A Minnesota woman who allegedly plowed through a cemetery during her ex-boyfriend’s funeral services has now been accused of a prior act of chaos. Blair Whitten, 28, made headlines in May after she allegedly tried to run people over at a Fargo, North Dakota cemetery on Saturday as they were putting Colin MacDonald, 24, to rest. “Multiple complainants reported Whitten was driving her vehicle, inside the cemetery, in a manner with extreme indifference for human life which created substantial risk

  • Woman furious about Asian man’s unleashed dog lures pet onto traffic in NYC

    A video of a white woman threatening to call the police on an Asian man for walking an unleashed dog has gone viral on social media this week. What happened: The incident, which occurred in New York City, saw the woman lure the animal onto a busy highway to prove her point -- while allegedly telling its owner to go back to his “own country.” The woman suddenly claps her hands and tries to lure the dog onto the street.

  • Three Asian Students Brutally Attacked by ‘Gang’ of Teens in Australia

    Police in Queensland, Australia are investigating a vicious attack by a group of teens against a trio of Asian students late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred outside a shopping center in Inala, a suburb in the city of Brisbane, on June 27. One of the attackers is believed to have filmed the scene.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • 2 bodies found inside ‘mangled’ car that teen couple disappeared in, CA officials say

    “I can’t believe I’m going to be burying my son.”

  • Democratic donor Ed Buck injected drugs into passed out sex partners, prosecutors say

    Democratic megadonor Ed Buck, who is about to stand trial in the drugging deaths of two men, lured a stream of young participants to his West Hollywood apartment where they were injected with methamphetamine and played sexual fetish games, federal prosecutors said.

  • Professional golfer killed after 'happening upon a crime,' police say

    A professional golfer who was shot and killed at a Georgia course over the weekend was not the intended target of his assailant, according to police.

  • American Banker Jailed in Hong Kong for Trying to Be a Good Samaritan

    Tyrone Siu via ReutersWhen Samuel Bickett, a former Bank of America compliance director, saw a man with a retractable baton confronting a teenager in a subway station in Hong Kong in 2019, he assumed he had stumbled on an assault. He immediately tried to help the kid by trying to grab the baton, he says. What he didn’t know was that the man was Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang, an undercover officer, and the younger man had just skipped his fare at the nearby subway station. The man in blue sweater,

  • Miami-Dade man accused of molesting a young girl in a Florida Keys hotel room

    Keys deputies say a Miami-Dade County man molested a preteen girl in an Islamorada hotel room on Sunday.

  • Mom leaves 9-month-old at bar with strangers she met hours earlier, Alabama cops say

    Witnesses said the woman was drunk when she came back for the child.

  • Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

    Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Wisconsin protest was a sex offender, saying it supports a defense theory that he attacked Rittenhouse and intended to take his gun because he couldn't legally possess one. Mark Richards maintained in court filings Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Rosenbaum started the altercation with Rittenhouse in hopes of making off with his assault-style rifle, which only bolsters Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument, Richards wrote.

  • Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin

    The bodies of two young sisters pulled from the rubble of a Florida condo building — so tiny that the 4 and 10-year-olds were placed in the same casket — were buried alongside their parents Tuesday, their white coffin draped with innocent pink and purple ribbons. The hourlong funeral was held at the family's Catholic parish, St. Joseph, just three blocks from where the Champlain Towers South building partially collapsed, killing the Guara sisters, their parents, Marcus and Anaely Guara, and 32 others.

  • Police Use A Drone To Locate Stolen Classic Cars

    Way to leverage modern technology!

  • Ohio's attorney general is referring the police killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant to the local prosecutor

    Ma'Khia Bryant was fatally shot by an officer on April 20 after she was seen attacking a woman with what police said was a knife.

  • Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack

    A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Air Force is mostly responsible for a former serviceman killing more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017 because it failed to submit his criminal history into a database, which should have prevented him from purchasing firearms. U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in San Antonio wrote in a ruling signed Wednesday that the Air Force was “60% responsible" for the massacre at First Baptist Church in the small town of Sutherland Springs, where Devin Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service. The attack remains the worst mass shooting in Texas history.