A Horry teenager was shot multiple times by another juvenile this weekend, coroner reports

A juvenile was found dead in Horry County over the weekend, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Christopher Noah Garrett, 14, was shot multiple times by another juvenile around 5:30 p.m Saturday, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

The suspect has not been identified.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on Barons Bluff Road in Conway, an incident report stated.

An officer on scene was directed to a wooded area, where the unnamed juvenile was on his back with multiple bleeding wounds, according to the report.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.