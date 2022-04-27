Horse breeder is charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty in Stanislaus County

A horse breeder charged with seven felony counts of animal cruelty is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Stanislaus Superior Court.

Lisa Dunckley, 54, of Escalon, is facing a nine-count criminal complaint alleging she abused and inflicted unnecessary cruelty to seven horses that died at facilities she operated.

According to the complaint, the animals were feloniously and cruelly beaten and killed. Dunckley is also charged with two misdemeanors of not giving proper care to horses.

Dunckley had arrangements with customers for breeding and boarding horses at a number of properties. At least some of the owners are believed to live in other states.

In December, Stanislaus County Animal Control conducted a rescue of 30 horses in poor or deplorable condition from a property near Riverbank. Pictures of the site showed some of the horses were starving and emaciated.

Authorities later seized additional horses from the breeder at other properties. Oakdale Equine Rescue has partnered with Animal Control to care for the horses that were rescued while efforts are made to identify the owners.

Dunckley is charged with abuse resulting in the deaths of three quarter horses, two mares, one stallion and a gelding. According to the criminal complaint, the abuse occurred between Dec. 12 and Dec. 20.

An animal cruelty conviction in California carries a penalty up to three years in jail or prison and a $20,000 fine. Dunckley was initially arrested Jan. 27 and briefly held in jail before she posted bail.

Jeanine Etheridge, president of the Oakdale Equine Rescue, said that 10 of the rescued horses have been claimed by their owners.

The rescue recently posted pictures of horses in hopes of finding more of the owners. Four pregnant mares that were seized have given birth at the Oakdale rescue.

Etheridge said the nonprofit went through six stacks of hay feeding the horses and the county also purchases feed for them.

The rescue organization said anyone wishing to help with donations for feeding and care of the horses can visit www.oakdaleequinerescue.org.