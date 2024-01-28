Horse Creek Academy celebrates 100th day of school and National School Choice Week

Jan. 27—Kindergarten students at Horse Creek Academy celebrated the school's 100th day on Friday by parading through the halls in costumes, carrying noisemakers and wearing hats that declared each student to be "100 days smarter!" The parade was a highlight of the event, featuring 5K students who had mastered counting to the number 100.

"One of our standards is being able to count to 100," said 5K teacher Jennifer Kelley. "So, we hype it up all year. We have a big parade on the 100th day and those that can count to 100 get to march in the parade."

This wasn't the only way students were celebrating. According to Sarah Morris, director of assessments and community relations, the elementary school students were encouraged to dress like a 100-year-old or to wear 100 things, while middle and high school students were encouraged to dress in 80s style clothes to celebrate there only being 80 days left in the school year.

"They look forward to it, we hype it up, they have fun dressing up. And we have fun activities planned all day long...incorporating the number 100," said Kelley.

This was the culminating event of the school's National School Choice Spirit Week. On the same day, Horse Creek Academy's school leader, Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, spoke at the SC School Choice Rally at the South Carolina State House. Some Horse Creek Academy students attended the rally as well, where the school's band was set to play.

"That's gonna be exciting," said Morris.