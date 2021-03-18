Horse dies, 2 men injured when car crashes into carriage

·1 min read

SHADY HILLS, Fla. (AP) — A car crashed into a horse-drawn carriage on a dark road, killing the horse and seriously injuring two people, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened Wednesday night in Shady Hills, north of Tampa.

A 26-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were riding in the carriage, which did not have tail lights. A car traveling in the same direction crashed into the carriage, troopers said.

The men were taken to a hospital for treatment. Troopers said the horse died at the crash scene.

The younger man was cited by troopers for operating the carriage without tail lights.

