Horse escapes on flight headed to Belgium, forces cargo plane to return to New York's JFK

A taxi passes under the entrance to JFK Airport in the New York borough of Queens, Aug. 15, 2003. A cargo plane headed from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Belgium had to return to JFK on Nov. 9, 2023, after a horse escaped its stall and got loose in the hold, according to air traffic control audio.

A cargo plane headed from New York to Belgium was forced to return to John F. Kennedy International Airport after a horse escaped its stall and was on the loose on the aircraft, according to a call between the pilots and air traffic control posted to YouTube.

Less than an hour into the Nov. 9 Air Atlanta Icelandic flight on a Boeing 747-400, a pilot radioed air traffic controllers to report the wayward horse, according to air traffic control recordings made by LiveATC.net and compiled by You Can See ATC.

“We have a live animal, horse onboard the plane, and the horse managed to escape the stall,” the pilot tells the air traffic controller. “We don’t have a problem as of flying-wise, but we need to return … back to New York. We cannot get the horse back secured.”

The pilot also asked for a veterinarian to meet the aircraft upon return to the airport because of "a horse in difficulty."

Air Atlanta Icelandic did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for a comment or an update on the horse's condition on Wednesday. But an airline spokesperson confirmed the incident and the authenticity of the audio posted to YouTube to CNN.

Fuel dump

As the plane headed back to JFK, air traffic controllers allowed the aircraft to dump approximately 20 tons of fuel between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket in Massachusetts before re-landing because the plane was too heavy, according to the call.

The cargo flight was in the air for only an hour and a half before it touched back down at JFK, according to data from FlightAware.

The aircraft later took off again and landed in Liege, Belgium at 6:49 a.m. on Nov. 10.

