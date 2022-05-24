Horse kicks teen in the chest so hard it tears his heart, Oklahoma family says

An Oklahoma teenager is hospitalized after a horse kicked him in the chest at his family’s farm in the panhandle, his family says.

The force of the kick was so great that it tore part of Dalton Bruton’s heart, according to a GoFundMe page launched by family and friends. Bruton went into cardiac arrest and fluid began building up around his heart.

The teen was flown to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas, on May 20, underwent surgery and is recovering.

“Please keep praying for my boy,” Dalton’s mother, Deni Bruton, said in a Facebook post. Though her son has been steadily improving, the trauma he suffered is substantial.

“This is going to be a long hard road on recovery,” Deni Bruton’s post said, “But he is determined this is not going to stop him.”

Raising, training and showing horses is a longstanding passion for Dalton Bruton’s family, he told TV station KFOR.

“I was born into it,” he said, adding that of the over 50 horses on their farm, the one that kicked him happens to be his favorite.

The Brutons were readying the horses for virus checkups, but Dalton’s favorite was not having it, he told the outlet.

“We were just kind of trying to corner and, you know, get her calmed down a little bit,” he said. “And I got whacked.”

Dalton’s family isn’t sure when he will be able to leave the hospital and go home, Deni Bruton told McClatchy News.

But for now, they’re thankful to the friends, neighbors and community members who have rallied around them, in person and online, offering prayers and well wishes.

“Dalton said he is sending each and everyone of you a cross dimensional hug,” a Facebook post said. “He knows without all of you he didn’t have a chance.”

