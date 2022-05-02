Horse Racing Nation's Ed DeRosa makes his 2022 Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby picks
Horse Racing Nation's Ed DeRosa makes his 2022 Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby picks
Horse Racing Nation's Ed DeRosa makes his 2022 Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby picks
The Courier Journal's Tim Sullivan feels this one former Bob Baffert horse has been as impressive as any in the Kentucky Derby field.
Lexington Herald-Leader's John Clay believes a former Bob Baffert horse will win the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Which one?
Kent Spencer of WHAS tells his picks for the Oaks race
The draw for the Kentucky Oaks is in the books. See who Jody likes in the field
Miss Kentucky's Haley Wheeler makes her 2022 Kentucky Oaks Picks
See who ESPN's Blankebaker likes for the Oaks
WDRB's Eric Crawford makes his Kentucky Oaks selections
Courier Journal's Steve Bittenbender makes his 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, including one with sentimental value and another embracing his hockey fandom.
Sara Elbadwi of Horse Racing Nation tells her picks for the Oaks race
Nest is the favorite out of the No. 4 post position, but trainer Steve Asmussen sees an opportunity for champion filly Echo Zulu.
California's population declined again in 2021 for the second consecutive year, state officials said Monday, the result of a slowdown in births and immigration coupled with an increase in deaths and people leaving the state.
Bob Baffert won't be at this year's Kentucky Derby, but two horses he trained will be. Are they the favorites, and who are the longshots?
The Kentucky Derby and Oaks post position draws, scheduled from 2-3 p.m. Monday at Churchill Downs, will be both televised and livestreamed here.
Wagner's takes over backside track kitchen at Churchill Downs
Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon will break from the No. 10 post in the 148th Kentucky Derby as the favorite with 3-1 opening odds.
Former assistant Tim Yakteen would get the credit if Taiba or Messier wins after taking over training duties. "It’s a talking point, but it’s not a distraction other than that," retired jockey Jerry Bailey said. Taiba could become the first horse since 1883 to win the Derby with two or fewer previous starts.
Here are the latest odds for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Check back each week for the latest odds leading up to May 7.
The sports department takes their best guess at who will win this year's Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.
The post positions for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchhill Downs were set via a drawing on Monday.
The new resort will also feature a cenote-inspired spa.