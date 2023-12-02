Horse racing to resume at Turf Paradise in January, owner says

Turf Paradise plans to run races beginning Jan. 29, the track’s owner confirmed, but the move still needs approval.

Jerry Simms, the owner of Turf Paradise, said the meet will run from Jan. 29 to May 4, and said he will continue to operate the track. Simms had announced in September that he planned to retire and would not run another meet at the north Phoenix track.

Simms said Friday that he decided to change his mind and delay his retirement after hearing about all the jobs and livelihoods that will be affected if the track is closed.

“It impacts so many lives,” he said. “Probably about 5,000 people when you think about the suppliers, the trainers and the owners, so I finally agreed to do it.”

Simms said the track is still under contract to be sold but said he did not know when the sale will close and the buyer will take ownership.

A previous buyer that had intended to buy the track backed out of the sale in September, and Simms had said the track would close and no meet would be run. However, about a week later, Simms said he had identified a new buyer who wanted to continue horse racing at the site.

Simms said the meet still must be approved by the Arizona Department of Gaming’s Racing Commission. The item is scheduled to be discussed on Dec. 14, but Simms said he has requested a special meeting of the commission to discuss the item earlier.

