Horse rescued after getting trapped in Great Oakley ditch

Crews worked in darkness to rescue the horse from the ditch from about 20:00 BST on Sunday

A horse had to be rescued after falling off a bridge and getting trapped in a ditch.

The animal, weighing about 430kg (67 stone), slipped off the bridge between two fields in Great Oakley, Essex, on Sunday evening and became stuck in water.

It took firefighters, working with the owner and a vet, about three hours to rescue.

The horse suffered cuts to its legs and was left in the care of the vet.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Dovercourt and an animal rescue unit from Chelmsford had to cut back vegetation in order to bring the animal to safety.

The horse was left in the care of its owner and a vet

