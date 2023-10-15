Horse riders help Dorset Police tackle rural crime

A team of horse riders have been recruited to help tackle crime in the countryside.

Four Rural Mounted Volunteers will work with Dorset Police while out on their regular rides along bridleways, lanes and country roads, reporting suspicious activity to the Rural Crime Team.

Horses will wear reflective material, with riders wearing high-visibility jackets reading Police Volunteer.

It is hoped the team will help identify criminal activity in isolated areas.

Neil Corrigan, Dorset Police's temporary assistant chief constable, said the team would report suspicious people, vehicles and activity.

He said: "With their elevated positions on horseback, the Rural Mounted Volunteers have a unique vantage point and can spot many things that someone on foot or in a vehicle might not otherwise be able to see or even be able to get near to.

"This vital intelligence sharing will ensure our teams are targeting their patrols and enforcement in the right areas, keeping people feeling safe where they live and work."

