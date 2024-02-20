Horse seen running down interstate in Philadelphia
A horse was spotted galloping along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The horse's owners worked with police to bring it to safety, but it was unclear where the horse had escaped from.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
The Red Sox finished in last place in 2023. Their 2024 season isn't looking like it will be much better.
Victor Wembanyama and Louis Vuitton began their talks last year.
Aaron Judge missed 42 games last season after he injured his toe crashing through a fence at Dodger Stadium.
A third atmospheric river this month is bringing flooding and mudslides to parts of waterlogged California. Here’s the latest on the storm.
With the proposed update, people would no longer be expected to isolate themselves for five days.
This week Becca and Dom are joined by Shan-Lyn Ma, the co-founder and CEO of Zola, an online platform for wedding planning and gift registries. Ma talked about why she decided to launch the business after trying to buy a gift for a friend and realizing that wedding registries were still living in the past. How Zola navigated through the pandemic, which completely disrupted the wedding industry.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
We expect buyers to appreciate the new 2025 Mini Countryman's increase in size, but not the high-performance John Cooper Works model's hyper aggressive dynamics.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
Apple has updated the iPhone 15’s battery lifespan. The company said on Tuesday its latest iPhones can retain 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1,000 cycles — double the company’s previous estimate.
On Tuesday, former YouTube “momfluencer” Ruby Franke was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse last year.
'The best Bluetooth headphones I've ever owned': Reviewers say this budget-friendly alternative to AirPods delivers comparable comfort and convenience.
‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend’ premieres this week. Here's what you need to know.
The 'Real Housewives' star is among the thousands of buyers who love their breathability and secure fit.
It's the pod that was promised. Matt Harmon and The Ringer's Benjamin Solak team up to go through every single new head coach and offensive coordinator hire this coaching cycle and ask one simple question: Is this an offensive ecosystem worth investing in next season?
The popular line of sprays and lotions is effective, affordable and easy to find.
"I'd say we have a neutral look on housing for 2024," Home Depot CEO Edward Decker said on the company's fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. "We don't think there's incremental pressure nor do we think that we're quite ready for a hockey stick recovery."
General Motors has issued a stop-sale order on the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon to address crippling software problems.
The United States Supreme Court rejects an appeal by pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and five others that challenged the sanctions issued by a district judge over their bogus claims that the 2020 election Michigan had been rigged against Trump.