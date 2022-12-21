Horse takes off with baby in a buggy after mom tied it to pole, Wisconsin sheriff says

A horse took off with a baby in a buggy after a mother had tied the horse and buggy to a pole outside a Wisconsin home, authorities said.

The Amish baby was reported missing at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities learned the horse managed to work itself loose from the pole in Hickory Grove Township before escaping with the baby.

Multiple agencies began searching for the child, the sheriff’s office said.

A good Samaritan learned of the missing baby and decided to help with the search, officials said. At 12:06 p.m., they found the buggy with the baby still inside.

The baby was wrapped in a blanket and in good condition, authorities said. The 21-year-old mom and her baby were then reunited.

Hickory Grove is about 80 miles west of Madison in southern Wisconsin.

