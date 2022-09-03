Horse trainer asks for expungement after acquittal in animal mistreatment trial

Sep. 3—NEW ULM — After a jury acquitted a Sleepy Eye horse trainer of animal mistreatment charges in April, a Brown County judge is weighing whether to seal her case records.

Sealing the records would bring peace to Candi Lemarr after a "difficult" case, said her attorney, James Kuettner, during an expungement hearing Friday.

The Brown County Attorney's Office didn't object to sealing the records, and District Court Judge Todd William Westphal said he'd make a decision on the matter within 90 days.

A jury in April found Lemarr not guilty on all 20 misdemeanor charges filed against her stemming from allegations dating back to 2019 and 2020. Seven felony perjury charges against Lemarr were dismissed in September 2021.

Her original trial for the mistreatment charges ended in a mistrial in November 2021 due to two jurors becoming sick.

In court filings leading up to the trial, Kuettner stated Lemarr had been the subject of ridicule and harassment online "to the point of death threats."

Prosecutors alleged multiple horses in Lemarr's care were underweight due to mistreatment, citing a veterinarian's findings on a visit to the farm. The allegations led Brown County sheriff's deputies to seize seven horses and three donkeys from Lemarr's Sapphire Equestrian Farms in November 2020.

Lemarr's lawyers stated she took in horses who were already "ill, neglected, injured, emaciated, or a combination thereof" in order to nurse them back to health. While some of the horses were determined to be "slightly underweight," they argued, the animals had adequate food and nothing suggested they hadn't received proper care.

"Animals are not always fat," Kuettner stated in a memorandum before the initial trial. "Indeed, it is often healthier for an animal to be thinner such that it does not carry extra weight, which could put extra pressure on its joints and organs. Moreover, a significant amount of feed was available on the property, such that if harm were 'likely to result' because an animal was getting thinner, Lemarr and her staff only had to add on a few handfuls or few pounds of feed."

In her June petition for expungement, Lemarr stated the charges being in the public record were prohibiting her from participating in nonprofit work and finance-related employment.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola