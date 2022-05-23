Horseback rider is fatally shot while riding near Oklahoma intersection, police say

Two people on horses were riding near an Oklahoma intersection when one of them was fatally shot, according to local news reports.

After Laneko McMahan was shot, the second horseback rider went back to help and take him to the hospital at about 9 p.m. May 22, KWTV reported. The second rider was the 22-year-old victim’s friend, according to KOCO.

McMahan was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a news release from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Authorities say McMahan was riding near the intersection of NE 41st Street and Lenox Avenue when he was shot. No suspects have been identified as of May 23.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the department’s homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

