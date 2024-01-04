Horseheads church wins major battle in lawsuit against NYS over gun law restrictions

A Horseheads church has won a major court battle in its fight to overturn portions of a 2022 state law that prohibits firearms in houses of worship, among other restrictions.

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act was passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022.

Among the provisions of the new law is establishment of areas considered "sensitive," where concealed weapons can't be carried, even by licensed individuals. The legislation immediately spawned several lawsuits that challenged its constitutionality.

The legal challenges included a suit filed by His Tabernacle Family Church in Horseheads and its founding pastor, Micheal Spencer.

In response, a U.S. District Court judge a year ago imposed an injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing the gun-free zone rule for churches while the lawsuits play out, and the state appealed that ruling in January 2023.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals in December affirmed the earlier ruling and left the injunctions in place.

“The court made it clear that the U.S. Constitution grants the right of self-defense for all Americans and houses of worship cannot be disarmed," said Jeremy Dys, Senior Counsel for First Liberty Institute, which brought the suit on behalf of His Tabernacle.

"No American should be forced to sacrifice one constitutionally protected freedom to enjoy another," Dys said.

Why Horseheads church, others are challenging New York state gun law

The Concealed Carry Improvement Act was passed in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.

That landmark case struck down the state's previous law, which required a person to demonstrate a specific need before they could be granted a permit to carry a handgun.

The new law creates a list of "sensitive places" including churches, hospitals and other public gathering places where concealed weapons are banned outright, but allows many businesses and other property owners to determine for themselves if they want to allow firearms or not.

In court documents, Spencer indicated he feels a “moral and religious duty to take reasonable measures to protect the safety of those who enter the church,” adding prior to the new ban, he regularly carried a concealed handgun on church property and encouraged other properly licensed security volunteers and congregation members to carry firearms as well.

Allowing concealed carry would protect worshippers "from the kind of violence that other houses of worship across the country have suffered," Spencer wrote in court filings.

Because the new law applies differently to places of worship than to most other privately-owned businesses and properties, the appellate court ruled it is neither neutral nor generally applicable, and therefore unconstitutional.

"At this stage, the state has not demonstrated that allowing church leaders to regulate their congregants’ firearms is more dangerous than allowing other property owners to do the same," the court opinion stated. "It's hard to see how the law advances the interests of religious organizations, as a whole, by denying them agency to choose for themselves whether to permit firearms."

Read the full opinion from the Second Circuit Court of Appeals here: https://firstliberty.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/NY-Gun-Opinion.pdf.

Spencer was pleased that, for now, federal courts have agreed with his church's position on concealed carry.

"We are grateful that the court protected our First Amendment freedoms to make decisions about the safety of our congregation," he said.

Horseheads church lawsuit one of many against NY's gun law

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals combined four separate lawsuits, including the one filed by His Tabernacle Family Church, into one as it considered whether the Concealed Carry Improvement Act violates the U.S. Constitution.

The other three cases are Antonyuk v. Chiumento (referencing acting state police Superintendent Dominick Chiumento), Hardaway v. Chiumento and Christian v. Chiumento.

In Antonyuk, the plaintiffs challenged the restricted locations provisions of the new law on First Amendment compelled speech and Second Amendment grounds.

Hardaway involves two church pastors, one in Niagara Falls and one in Buffalo, who both possess concealed carry licenses and claimed the law prohibited them from being armed in their places of worship.

Christian involves an individual licensed to carry a concealed firearm who challenged the restricted locations provision on Second Amendment grounds.

Environment New York's latest fracking proposal promises cleaner method. How experts rated it

Gun rights advocacy organizations the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment Foundation are both plaintiffs in Hardaway and Christian as well.

Lawsuits also challenged other aspects of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, including a provision requiring applicants for permits to disclose their social media accounts, and one that restricts concealed carry on private property held open to the general public.

The appeals court upheld injunctions against enforcements of those provisions as well.

What happens next

As with the other cases, His Tabernacle's court victory is only temporary, and the merits of the challenges to the Concealed Carry Improvement Act still have to be litigated while the injunctions remain in effect.

The appeals court decision upholding the preliminary injunctions emphasized that point, stating the ruling was not a finding on the merits of the case, but rather addresses only the “likelihood of success on the merits.”

The next move is up to the state, according to First Liberty Institute legal counsel Ryan Gardner.

"We are currently awaiting a decision by the state of New York regarding whether it will appeal the Second Circuit’s decision," Gardner said. "We anticipate that decision to be made in January."

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Federal court upholds injunction in Horseheads church NY gun lawsuit