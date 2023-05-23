Horseplay suspected in drowning deaths of two boys found off Manhattan: NYPD

The tragic deaths of two middle-school boys whose bodies were found floating off Manhattan were apparently accidental as the pair horsed around near the East River, police sources said Tuesday.

A third youth seen on video climbing through a hole in the fence around the river said the other two boys both went into the water after one pushed the other as they stood near a 10-foot drop on May 12, the sources indicated.

The surviving youth said the incident appeared innocent rather than intentional, according to one police source. Authorities were still waiting for autopsy results on both victims, although it appeared they boys were drowning victims.

Alfa Barrie, 11, and his 13-year-old buddy Garrett Warren, disappeared on May 12, with the younger boy’s corpse found this past Saturday in the Hudson River off W. 102nd St. and the older youth discovered two days earlier on the East Side of Manhattan.

The bodies of the two young friends were recovered about five miles apart.

Police were also looking at the third teen’s phone to see if there was anything recorded that might shed some light on the tragedy.

Alfa, Garrett and the third boy were spotted on video slipping through a hole in a fence along the river, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

Family members told the Daily News this past weekend that they were still waiting for details on exactly what happened before the two youths went into the water.

“We just want to know what happened to these kids,” said Garrett’s mother Dayshell Morre. “How did they get in the water?”

An NYPD investigation found the two youths and a group of friends purchased a large amount of fish at a Harlem fish shop before heading off toward the East River. It remained unclear why they brought the fish, cops said.