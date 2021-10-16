'Horses***': CNN contributor slams network's 'dishonest' ivermectin coverage

A CNN contributor is telling her network to rein it in after the outlet aired "dishonest" coverage about podcast host Joe Rogan's use of ivermectin to fight COVID-19.

CNN contributor and author Mary Katherine Ham criticized the network for its discussions of Rogan's use of the anti-parasite medication, saying the network opted to "dunk" on Rogan rather than provide accurate coverage.

"Rogan is right that it’s dishonest to say he took horse dewormer when he did not," Ham tweeted Friday. "It was irresistible to dunk on him for a lot of people, so they went with that instead of sticking to 'hey, this anti-parasitic isn't recommended for COVID treatment,' which would've been credible."

'IT’S A LIE’: JOE ROGAN ACCUSES CNN OF ‘UNFAVORABLY FRAMING’ IVERMECTIN AS 'HORSE DEWORMER'

When the Federalist's John Daniel Davidson pointed out Rogan's medication was recommended by a doctor and that others are recommending the treatment, Ham said she agreed.

"Agreed, I'm not looking to explicate the entire Ivermectin fight in one tweet. That was shorthand for a pronouncement that would have been more suitable than 'he’s taking horse dewormer,' which is just straight, well, horses***," she continued. "I'm happy for folks to take it safely & half expect."

Ivermectin is widely prescribed to humans as an anti-parasitic treatment, though it is not approved for treatment for COVID-19 and the Food and Drug Administration has warned against its use.

On Wednesday, Rogan asked CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta whether it bothered him that the network dismissed ivermectin as a "horse dewormer," to which Gupta replied, "They shouldn't have said that."

“Why would you say that when you’re talking about a drug that has been given out to billions and billions of people?” Rogan asked Gupta. “A drug that the inventors won a Nobel Prize in 2015, a drug that has been shown to stop viral replication in vitro. You know that, right? Why would they lie and say that’s horse dewormer? [...] Do you think that that's a problem that your news network lies?"

Story continues

“There were people who were taking the veterinary medication, and you’re not, obviously,” Gupta responded. “You got it from a doctor, so it shouldn’t be called that. Ivermectin can be a very effective medication for parasitic disease.”

Despite the backlash on social media from the interview, Gupta supported CNN anchor Don Lemon's characterization of ivermectin as a "horse dewormer" Wednesday night.

"He did say something about ivermectin that I think wasn't actually correct about CNN and lying," Lemon said. "Ivermectin is a drug that is commonly used as a horse dewormer. So, it is not a lie to say that the drug is used as a horse dewormer. I think that's important, and it's not approved for COVID, correct?"

"That's correct. It is not approved for COVID, and you're right. I mean, the FDA even put out a statement saying ... 'You're not a horse. You're not a cow. Stop taking this stuff' is essentially what they said, referring to ivermectin," Gupta said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gupta acknowledged ivermectin has been "very effective" in treating river blindness, but "just because it works for one thing, doesn't mean it works for something else."

"There's still a few ongoing clinical trials around ivermectin, but for the most part, if you look at the data, there's no evidence that it really works here," Gupta said, adding it's "very likely" Rogan's simultaneous use of monoclonal antibodies rather than ivermectin that helped him recover.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Coronavirus, CNN, Joe Rogan, Don Lemon, Healthcare, Media

Original Author: Misty Severi

Original Location: 'Horses***': CNN contributor slams network's 'dishonest' ivermectin coverage