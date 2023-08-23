Horses killed by lightning

TechCrunch

Microsoft is shutting down its digital assistant app Cortana this month, having now put more of its focus on modern-day AI advances, like its ChatGPT-like Bing Chat and other AI-powered productivity features across Windows and its web browser Edge. A support page confirms the end of Cortana as a standalone app in Windows, starting in August 2023. The company also announced in May that it would build this new ChatGPT-based Bing experience right into Windows 11.