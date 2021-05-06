‘Horses ran in front of the trucks.’ Brawling stallions halt drivers on Outer Banks

Mark Price
·3 min read

The dangerous side of Outer Banks wild stallions was put on dramatic display over the weekend when a horse brawl erupted on a Corolla beach.

Photos shared Sunday on Facebook show the two horses kicking, biting and throwing their bodies at each other as stunned 4X4 drivers watched from the safety of their vehicles.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund identified the stallions as Acorn and Junior, and noted the two have overlapping territory on the barrier island.

“Acorn and Junior were having a very serious conversation about something — most likely mares. A great reminder of how very wild and very powerful these amazing animals are,” Meg Puckett of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted on Facebook.

“They aren’t actually trying to kill each other — just establish dominance. Of course, a bite that’s not a big deal to a horse could kill a human,” Puckett wrote. “This is very natural behavior for stallions. So while they do often walk away with injuries, they’re very rarely life-threatening or require help from us.”

There are about 100 wild horses in the Corolla herd, and the older stallions are known to fight over mares and turf in the spring. Additional herds are on islands to the south, including the Shackleford Banks.

Local laws dictate humans must stay at least 50 feet away from the horses — or risk being hurt. Laws also prevent people from feeding the horses, which have been known to choke to death on unfamiliar foods like apples and carrots.

Photographer Erin Millar of Virginia says she used a 200mm zoom lens to capture photos of the horse brawl Sunday on Corolla’s 4X4 beach.

The fight “lasted between 30 seconds and a minute,” with three nearby 4X4 drivers stopping instantly to avoid getting too close to the action, Millar told McClatchy News.

“There was a herd of about six horses just relaxing on the shore for quite awhile, which is why I had my camera positioned there,” she said.

“Suddenly, a second stallion came running down the shore towards the herd. As he approached them, they all ran to the dunes out of the way and the two remaining stallions started brawling. The trucks were traveling down the shoreline when the stallions ran in front of them. When it started, everyone around backed up even further.”

Once it was over, the herd “carried on as if nothing happened,” she said.

Millar shared the photos on her Facebook page Sunday, resulting in 6,000 reactions, nearly 600 comments and 1,300 shares when reshared by the Corolla Wild Horse Fund page. Hundreds of people from around the country have asked for copies in the past few days, she said.

The photos have also stirred a bit of controversy on social media about whether drivers violated laws by getting too close.

However, that’s not the case, according to Puckett.

“The trucks are not too close. Horses start fighting, traffic stops moving and waits them out. This is life on the 4X4 and no one in these photos is doing anything wrong or against the law,” Puckett posted.

“If the horses run close to a parked truck, that’s somewhat unavoidable,” she continued. “Not everything is black and white, cut and dry. We all have to live with each other and sometimes that means compromise.”

The two horses involved in the brawl were not seriously hurt, Puckett said. And if they had been, the fund would have stepped in with medical help, she said.

“This is all in a normal days work for a stallion. They may get wounds that look bad, and even scar, but 99% of the time they heal up just fine,” Puckett wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • Snapchat’s Head of Originals on New Megan Thee Stallion Show and Creating During a Pandemic

    “People really trust talent as much, if not more than, they trust news brands now,” Snap’s Sean Mills tells TheWrap Making compelling content isn’t easy in the best of times, and it’s even harder during a pandemic. But for Sean Mills, Snapchat’s head of originals, the last year didn’t just offer challenges — it also brought clarity. “The pandemic opened up people’s eyes to how great and how quickly you can produce content with new technologies,” Mills said during a recent interview with TheWrap. “The time it takes to conceive of an original idea, produce it, and distribute it — everything just contracted as a result of [the pandemic]. And I think that’s had a real positive effect. It’s allowed us to start thinking about conversations with creators through that lens. The things you can do with an editor, motion graphics, a ring light and an iPhone are remarkable.” That stripped-down approach helped Snapchat not just survive the pandemic, but thrive, with its shows racking up more than 400 million views last year. That includes 90% of Gen Z-age users in the U.S. watching at least one Snapchat show last year, according to the company. “Will From Home,” Will Smith’s...Read original story Snapchat’s Head of Originals on New Megan Thee Stallion Show and Creating During a Pandemic At TheWrap

  • Mandaloun and Essential Quality won't run in Preakness

    Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality and runner-up Mandaloun will not run against Medina Spirit in the Preakness, trainer Brad Cox said Thursday. Cox said he’ll skip the second jewel of the Triple Crown with those two horses and Caddo River, who was scratched from the Derby for spiking a fever. Mandaloun finished a half length back of Medina Spirit as a 27-1 long shot, while Essential Quality was fourth after going off as the 3-1 Derby favorite.

  • Watch Good Dogs Take a Ride on Their Own Custom Train

    This adorable clip of several dogs going for a ride on a custom built dog train is the uplifiting fuel you need to get through the day The post Watch Good Dogs Take a Ride on Their Own Custom Train appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Take a look inside this massive $2 million Triangle home near Falls Lake

    A sweeping staircase, home theater and sun room are featured in this 10,000-square-foot home in Wake Forest.

  • Bear encounter in North Carolina woman’s yard sends her to the hospital, officials say

    Wildlife officials revealed the likely reason behind the bear’s behavior.

  • 15 Heart-Healthy Mediterranean Diet Snacks

    The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest diets around, and it is also considered a heart-healthy eating pattern. Recipes like Everything Bagel Crispy Chickpeas and Fig Honey Yogurt bring the flavor and nutrition of the Mediterranean diet together for a heart-healthy snack. Crispy, salty and packed with everything-bagel goodness, these crispy chickpeas are a delicious, healthy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or tossed into a salad for added crunch.

  • The wrong lottery ticket ends up winning $5 million for man in North Carolina

    A construction superintendent just got rich

  • The 24 Pedicure Colors We're Going to Try This Summer

    These look so fresh.

  • Pandemic ‘Chaos’ Led Wife to Kill Estranged Hubby’s New GF: Defense

    Iowa Division of Criminal InvestigationAn Iowa woman on trial for fatally stabbing her estranged husband’s new girlfriend is “responsible” for the murder but was acting out of intense loneliness and pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, not jealousy, defense attorneys say.“This isn’t a movie, it’s not TV. What’s happening in here is a real-life tragedy,” Jill Eimermann, one of Michelle Boat’s lawyers, told jurors in Marion County District Court on Thursday. “But I’m going to tell you right now, standing right here...I will tell you that Michelle Boat is responsible. Michelle Boat is the one who had the knife...Michelle Boat is the one who stabbed her.”“The police got the right person,” she added, as Boat began to cry.The shocking admission came during the first day of Boat’s murder trial. Prosecutors allege the 59-year-old was “scorned, obsessed, [and] seething” when she fatally stabbed 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough on May 18, 2020, following a struggle in Mondabough’s car. Authorities say Boat and her husband had separated two months earlier following two decades of marriage.Eimermann said that Boat’s “life fell apart” one day in March 2020, when she came home and realized her husband had left her. Insisting that her client was not “scorned,” she said Boat was “suddenly alone, in the midst of chaos” and a pandemic that had overrun Iowa.“Her husband was gone. She was suddenly alone in the midst of chaos. Each of you remembers back to March of last year—how scary the world was. The fear, the chaos, the isolation that we all felt in the early days of the pandemic. That’s where Michelle was 69 days before May 18,” Eimermann said.She said Boat should be charged with manslaughter, not first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence, and argued that the case was merely about the tragic decline of a woman who broke after her marriage ended.Marion County Attorney Ed Bull, however, told jurors Thursday that Mondabough “was being hunted” on the day of the murder by Boat, who felt tossed aside by estranged husband, Nicholas Boat.“[S]he hunted, she gloved up, and she plunged the knife into Tracy Mondabough’s heart, murdering her,” Bull said, adding that Boat’s husband had “moved on with his life. Nick’s wife, on the other hand, has not by a longshot. Not even close.”Testifying for the prosecution, Nicholas Boat said he met Mondabough through Facebook in early March, and they began their relationship shortly after. Retired Marion County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Bigaouette testified that during a search of Boat’s home, they discovered she’d kept a calendar that marked each day her husband had left her. Bull argued that on the day of the murder, Boat followed Mondabough from a local Burger King drive-through to her husband’s job at Vermeer Corporation. The new couple had a short dinner break then Mondabough drove home, with Boat following her in a four-door Cadillac.Authorities say Boat ambushed Mondabough as she parked outside her apartment complex.“Before Tracy can undo her seatbelt,” Bull said that Boat attacked her, stabbing her multiple times while wearing latex gloves. Mondabough died from a stab wound to the heart. She “never stood a chance,” he added.One neighbor, who heard the loud struggle, called the police to report a possible domestic dispute. Another witness, Dan Rumburg, told jurors on Thursday he heard someone shout “He don’t belong to you” during the fight but he did not want to get involved in a “girl’s fight.”Botox, Speedboats, and an Alleged Murder Plot: The Case Tearing Apart the OzarksAccording to an arrest affidavit, Pella Police Department arrived at the Glenwood apartment complex at 8:21 p.m. to find Mondabough slumped in her car with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.When officers arrived at Boat’s house, after witnesses identified her Cadillac, they saw “visible blood on the outside of her car” and found Boat “wearing a robe and having her hail in a towel” after showering. Her washing machine was cleaning one outfit and a “pair of rubber gloves, with what appeared to be blood on them, were found in the upper tank of the toilet” in her bathroom, the affidavit said.Bull said that while authorities did not find the murder weapon, surveillance cameras showed Boat stalking Mondabough during the day. The gloves, which had her fingerprints, proved the murder was not “spur of the moment,” he said.Prior to Mondabough’s murder, court records show that Boat was also accused of abusing her estranged husband and violating a non-contact order several times. One of those instances occurred on March 20, when authorities said Mondabough called the Ottumwa Police Department “to report that [Boat] followed her from Pella, Iowa to Ottumwa, Iowa and that she was requesting law enforcement meet her at a gas station as she was fearful,” the affidavit states. Boat’s husband also reported to police that she had followed him and his new girlfriend around several times—and even assaulted him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Always Hungry Midmorning? You May Not Be Eating Enough Calories at Breakfast

    Breakfast may just be the most important meal of the day, but finding time to scrounge up something to eat in the morning can be a real challenge. In fact, you may be tempted to skip the hassle altogether, especially if you're trying to limit your daily calorie intake.

  • Golf super league resurfaces as McIlroy puts stock in legacy

    Rory McIlroy returned to the site of his first PGA Tour victory and made it clear Wednesday that he is more interested in creating his place in history than chasing Saudi-backed money in a proposed super league. The topic occupying most of the chatter at Quail Hollow Club ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship is renewed efforts by a “Super League Golf" to attract top players for a concept of team golf played around the world for massive riches. The Daily Telegraph in London reported the league is prepared to offer fees ranging from $30 million to $50 million to marquee players, including Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose, to join a new circuit that would begin playing as early as September 2022.

  • Jill Biden Perfects Spring Layering in a Pearl-Trim Blazer, Ruffled Dress & Her Favorite Edgy Metallic Slingbacks

    The first lady continued her tour across the country with a stop in Utah.

  • Expat transforms rooftop into vegetable garden in UAE

    This rooftop terrace was transformed into a vegetable gardenLocation: Abu Dhabi, UAEExpat Shaju Jamaluddin and his family are now able to growalmost everything a household needs at arms reachDate: April 28, 2021(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXPAT, SHAJU JAMALUDDIN, SAYING:"We are almost, thank God, I should say, self-sufficient in terms of herbs, you can see the herbs corner here. And also the leaf vegetables. First, curry leaves, coriander, lettuce..."(SOUNDBITE) (English) EXPAT, SHAJU JAMALUDDIN, SAYING:"It definitely saved a considerable amount of money, but more than the money part, we actually as a family enjoy this. We have a very good time when we come here, we come and relax and many time we take tea, coffee, or dinner here. So that's an enjoyable time."

  • High School Football Player Now Left Unable to Walk During Brain Cancer Battle: 'Keep Going'

    Jadon Phillips was diagnosed with brain cancer as he prepared to visit colleges and try out for football teams

  • ‘The homeowners’ association has passed a no-rental-home policy’: Our landlord wants us to buy or leave — what should we do?

    When a renter buys directly from the landlord, there may be other opportunities to save money, and not just by eliminating moving costs. But there are other concerns.

  • Van Morrison’s ‘Latest Record Project’ is a Delightfully Terrible Study in Casual Grievance

    His repetition sounds less like the trance-like mysticism of a Caledonia poet and more like a furious customer demanding a refund.

  • Golf-McIlroy calls proposed breakaway tour a 'money grab'

    Four-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday the proposed Super Golf League (SGL) is nothing more than a "money grab" and he remained committed to chasing major victories on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman, competing at this week's PGA Tour event in Charlotte, North Carolina, likened the proposed rival circuit to European soccer's breakaway Super League project that spectacularly collapsed last week before it could get off the ground. "You go back to what happened last week in Europe with the European Super League in football," said McIlroy, who has nearly $55 million in career earnings on the PGA Tour.

  • Queen’s Physician Says Prince Philip’s Cause of Death Was “Old Age”

    Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at the age of 99.

  • ‘The whole yard was full.’ Thousands of Brood X cicadas invade NC woman’s property

    “I’ve never seen cicadas like this before — ever.”

  • Former Circus Elephants Find New Home at North Florida Sanctuary: 'An Incredible Moment'

    White Oak Conservation, located just north of Jacksonville, Florida, will soon be home to dozens of Asian elephants that were once a part of circus attractions